Delhi Police ask Zoom to share details of farm stir ‘toolkit’ meeting
The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing application Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the virtual meet on January 11 regarding the ‘toolkit’ on farm laws stir, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday.
The Zoom meeting came to light following the arrest of 22-year-old Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi and searches at Mumbai-based activist and advocate Nikita Jacob. The Delhi Police have alleged that the duo along with another accused Shantanu Muluk attended the virtual meeting organized by Poetic Justice Foundation on Zoom.
“Based on the course of action decided in the Zoom meeting, Nikita, Shantanu, Disha and others collaborated together to draft the Toolkit document. The document that they drafted had secessionist and pro-Khalistani content embedded into it through links and texts,” the police said in a statement.
The police claim that it was Ravi who shared the toolkit with Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg and later asked the latter to delete the Twitter post carrying the document after its details accidentally got into the public domain.
“The main aim of the toolkit was to create misinformation and disaffection against the lawfully enacted government. The Toolkit sought to artificially amplify the fake news and other falsehoods and also sought to precipitate action on 26th January,” the police statement read.
Jacob admitted to participating in the Zoom meeting but she has denied sharing any information with Thunberg and asserted that the document was an “informational pack” and was not meant to incite violence.
Ravi was on Sunday sent to five days in police custody by a Delhi court while non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Muluk. The two have filed anticipatory bail petitions and the Bombay High Court is expected to take up the matter later today.
The Delhi Police has also written to messaging application WhatsApp (owned by Facebook) to get the details of the WhatsApp group created by Ravi on December 6, according to news agency ANI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Deputy Sarpanch killed, 2 injured by suspected Maoists in Bastar
- Shatrughan Korram, 34, former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon, was shot dead by an unknown group of people in Chalka weekly market and fled after the attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Congress govt in Puducherry slips into minority as another lawmaker quits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police ask Zoom to share details of farm stir ‘toolkit’ meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA court sends alleged terror operative to police remand in Jammu IED case
- Qazi Waseem was arrested from Chandigarh and brought to Jammu on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Portals of Badrinath shrine to open on May 18
- The portals of Badrinath shrine were closed in November last year for the winter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sena backs TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What led to a dramatic fall in Covid-19 cases in India? Experts debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Centre to file response on PIL seeking regulation of OTT platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SC allows PIL on priority Covid jabs for legal fraternity
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna court hands death sentence to school principal for minor’s rape
- The principal's accomplice was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On rising petrol, diesel prices, Surjewala makes sharp attack at govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 days after flying to Maldives, seaplane to land in Ahmedabad today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In dry Nagaland, over 1000 liquor cases registered during peak of Covid pandemic
- Nagaland has been under total prohibition since 1989 but its implementation has often been questioned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox