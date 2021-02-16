Delhi Police ask Zoom to share details of farm stir ‘toolkit’ meeting

The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing application Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the virtual meet on January 11 regarding the ‘toolkit’ on farm laws stir, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday.

The Zoom meeting came to light following the arrest of 22-year-old Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi and searches at Mumbai-based activist and advocate Nikita Jacob. The Delhi Police have alleged that the duo along with another accused Shantanu Muluk attended the virtual meeting organized by Poetic Justice Foundation on Zoom.

“Based on the course of action decided in the Zoom meeting, Nikita, Shantanu, Disha and others collaborated together to draft the Toolkit document. The document that they drafted had secessionist and pro-Khalistani content embedded into it through links and texts,” the police said in a statement.

The police claim that it was Ravi who shared the toolkit with Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg and later asked the latter to delete the Twitter post carrying the document after its details accidentally got into the public domain.

“The main aim of the toolkit was to create misinformation and disaffection against the lawfully enacted government. The Toolkit sought to artificially amplify the fake news and other falsehoods and also sought to precipitate action on 26th January,” the police statement read.

Jacob admitted to participating in the Zoom meeting but she has denied sharing any information with Thunberg and asserted that the document was an “informational pack” and was not meant to incite violence.

Ravi was on Sunday sent to five days in police custody by a Delhi court while non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Muluk. The two have filed anticipatory bail petitions and the Bombay High Court is expected to take up the matter later today.

The Delhi Police has also written to messaging application WhatsApp (owned by Facebook) to get the details of the WhatsApp group created by Ravi on December 6, according to news agency ANI.