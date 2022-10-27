Home / India News / Delhi-bound Akasa Air plane hit by bird, radome damage observed: DGCA

Delhi-bound Akasa Air plane hit by bird, radome damage observed: DGCA

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 12:37 PM IST

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Akasa Air suffered radome damage after a bird hit at 1900 feet during the climb.

ByHT News Desk

A Delhi-bound Akasa Air plane was hit by a bird during the climb-out on Thursday morning, according to India's aviation regulator. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, operated by the recently launched budget airline Akasa Air, suffered a radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

“Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi,” DGCA said.

Akasa Air’s first commercial flight was flagged off in August.

