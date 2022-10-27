Delhi-bound Akasa Air plane hit by bird, radome damage observed: DGCA

A Delhi-bound Akasa Air plane was hit by a bird during the climb-out on Thursday morning, according to India's aviation regulator. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, operated by the recently launched budget airline Akasa Air, suffered a radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

“Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi,” DGCA said.

Akasa Air’s first commercial flight was flagged off in August.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk