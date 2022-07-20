Home / India News / Delhi-Guwahati Go First flight diverted to Jaipur after windshield cracks mid-air
Delhi-Guwahati Go First flight diverted to Jaipur after windshield cracks mid-air

On Tuesday, two other planes of the Mumbai-based carrier were grounded by the DGCA over engine-related issues.
Representative Image
Published on Jul 20, 2022 04:10 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A Go First flight, operating between Delhi and Guwahati, was diverted to Jaipur after the aircraft's windshield developed cracks mid-air.

According to news agency ANI, the plane was diverted to Jaipur instead of being flown back to Delhi due to heavy rainfall in the national capital.

While the Mumbai-based carrier – formerly known as Go Air – is yet to issue a statement, two of its flights were grounded on Tuesday by aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), due to engine-related issues.

In recent months, aircraft of several domestic carriers have experienced issues mid-air, or after landing, prompting the DGCA and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to take note.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

dgca
