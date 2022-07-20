Delhi-Guwahati Go First flight diverted to Jaipur after windshield cracks mid-air

A Go First flight, operating between Delhi and Guwahati, was diverted to Jaipur after the aircraft's windshield developed cracks mid-air.

According to news agency ANI, the plane was diverted to Jaipur instead of being flown back to Delhi due to heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The windshield of a Go-Air flight between Delhi-Guwahati cracks mid-air. Due to bad weather, the aircraft did not return to Delhi and diverted safely to Jaipur: DGCA Officials pic.twitter.com/Jgv3hakVUY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

While the Mumbai-based carrier – formerly known as Go Air – is yet to issue a statement, two of its flights were grounded on Tuesday by aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), due to engine-related issues.

In recent months, aircraft of several domestic carriers have experienced issues mid-air, or after landing, prompting the DGCA and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to take note.

