Delhi-Mumbai AQI Updates: Delhi's air quality turns ‘very poor’, Mumbai in ‘moderate’ category

The overall air quality in the national capital Delhi has deteriorated to the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 302 on Sunday afternoon, meanwhile the situation is little better in India's financial capital as the air quality continue to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with AQI at 132. Heavy Haze at Kartavya Path in the morning(Vipin Kumar/ HT)

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 330 (very poor) at noon, while Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal T3 was at 313 against 276 in the morning hours. In Mumbai, the AQI at Andheri was registered at 101, while Borivali recorded AQI at 111. Other areas like Colaba, Mazgaon also recorded ‘moderate’ category air with AQI at 180 and 156 respectively.

DELHI AQI MUMBAI AQI IGI Airport T3 313 Colaba 180 Delhi University 330 Andheri 101 India Gate 266 Navi Mumbai 228

To curb the pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee has already invoked the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

As per a government statement issued by the Ministry of Environment, under GRAP-2 restrictions in Delhi NCR, there will be a ban on the use of coal and wood-fired stoves, the frequency of CNG and electric buses will be increased, regular cleaning of roads and a sprinkling of water will be done, traffic police will ensure there are no traffic jams to curb pollution.

On the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned to impose a ban on construction anywhere, may it be a private site or a government project, if dust and pollution control measures are not being taken due to degrading air quality in Mumbai.

