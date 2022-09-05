Home / India News / Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight delayed due to engine-related snag: Report

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 04:42 PM IST

According to flightradar24, an app to track live aircraft movements, the flight was overflying Uttar Pradesh when it turned back and landed in Delhi within 40minutes of take-off

ByNeha LM Tripathi

A Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai had to return just minutes after take-off due to engine-related issues, officials on Monday said.

The aircraft B737-8 which took off at around 2:40pm returned to Delhi due to a loud noise from the engine.

According to flightradar24, an app to track live aircraft movements, the flight was overflying Uttar Pradesh when it turned back and landed in Delhi within 40minutes of take-off.

According to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft VT-TGB while operating flight UK 951 (Delhi-Mumbai) was involved in air turn back as whistling sound was heard from the right side of the engine in the cockpit.

“The aircraft landed safely. During preliminary ground inspection, no structural deficiency has been observed,” a DGCA official said.

“We are investigating the matter further,” the official added.

In a statement issued, Vistara confirmed the snag saying an alternate aircraft was arranged immediately.

“A minor technical snag was detected shortly after take-off on Vistara flight UK 951 operating Delhi to Mumbai on 5 September 2022. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn-back and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi. An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged, which will depart shortly. Inconvenience caused to customers is deeply regretted. As always, safety of our customers and crew is most important to Vistara,” said Vistara spokesperson

