Drunk man's hoax bomb threat delays IndiGo's Chennai-Dubai flight by 6 hours

Drunk man's hoax bomb threat delays IndiGo's Chennai-Dubai flight by 6 hours

Published on Aug 27, 2022 07:04 PM IST

Representational image.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

An IndiGo aircraft (6E 65) from Chennai was delayed by six hours on Saturday after a drunk man who wanted to stop his family from leaving the country made a false bomb threat to the Dubai-bound private carrier.

The Indigo flight was scheduled to depart at 7.20am on Saturday, but after the control room received an anonymous phone about a bomb threat, the Airport Police Station and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were called in.

The aircraft was transported to a secluded bay as per policy, and security services conducted a thorough inspection to see whether any explosive materials were planted in the flight. However, no such items were found on the aircraft.

The Indigo flight which was supposed to depart with 180 passengers and crew members from Anna International Airport in Meenambakkam was rescheduled to 12 noon for departure to the destination.

Police quickly traced the caller, Ranjith, 43, who owns a travel shop in Washermenpet. He committed the act as he was upset with his family who was flying in the aircraft, a police official was quoted as saying by The Hindu

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sunday, August 28, 2022
