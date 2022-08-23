Indigo flight develops snag at Goa airport, passengers deboarded

The right engine of a Goa-Mumbai Indigo flight developed a snag on Tuesday forcing the passengers to disembark, the Goa Airport Authorities have confirmed.

The flight Indigo 6E 6097, which was scheduled to depart from the Goa airport at 1.10pm, was towed back to the apron after the issue was noticed and passengers will be accommodated in other flights, officials said.

“An issue was noticed with one of the engines of the aircraft while taxiing towards the runway. The passengers were disembarked and will be accommodated on other flights. That is being taken care of by the airline,” Goa airport director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao told HT.

“There was no threat to the 187 passengers -- 183 adults and four children,” he added.

The flight is taken to the apron for repairs before it will be allowed to take off, he said.

The Airbus A320 aircraft was scheduled to land at Mumbai by 2.30pm. However, the passengers continue to remain at the Goa airport awaiting alternate arrangements by the airline. The airline, however, said that they expect most passengers to be accommodated on alternate flights today itself.