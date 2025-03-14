Menu Explore
Delhi-NCR receives rain on Holi amid rising temperatures

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 04:47 PM IST

Delhi, along with neighbouring cities of Noida and Ghaziabad, witnessed rain on Friday.

Delhi and its adjoining areas observed a rainy Holi on Friday as it poured over parts of the cities moderately in the afternoon. in lines with India Meteorological Department's predictions.

Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Friday with the minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal.(HT_PRINT)
Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Friday with the minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal.

Delhi's neighbouring cities of Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed rain on Friday.

Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Friday with the minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal.

The IMD had forecast a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light rain or drizzle towards the evening or night.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, adding the relative humidity was 80 per cent at 8:30 am.

Summer's here

Delhi has been going towards the summer season with the city recording maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the IMD data. The city recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday as the mercury soared to 34.8 degrees Celsius -- 6.4 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the moderate category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 170 at 6 pm on Thursday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

At around 4 pm on Friday, Delhi's AQI stoof at 201.

