Delhi photographer's stunning shots bring to life the vibrant spirit of Braj Holi

Braj Holi, one of India’s most vibrant and cherished festivals, brings the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha to life with its grand celebrations. Spanning 40 days, the Rangotsav transforms the Braj region—including Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon—into a mesmerising spectacle of colours, devotion, and joy. The festival is a deep-rooted tradition, where locals and visitors come together to revel in age-old customs, from Lathmar Holi in Barsana to Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan. The pictures were captured in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon.(Instagram/@fotowithrahul)

This year, Delhi-based photographer Rahul Chaurasiya captured the essence of Braj Holi through his stunning visuals. His photographs showcase the festival in all its glory, from devotees drenched in hues of red, yellow, and blue to the energetic processions and temple rituals that define Holi in the region. His work offers a breathtaking glimpse into the cultural and spiritual richness of the celebration, making it nothing short of a visual treat.

Take a look at the photos:

The origins of Holi in Braj are rooted in the playful tales of Lord Krishna. Known for his mischievous nature, Krishna loved to tease the Gopis of Vrindavan with colours. According to legend, he once asked his mother, Yashoda, why Radha was so fair while he had a darker complexion. In a playful response, Yashoda suggested he apply colour to Radha’s face so they would look alike. Taking her words to heart, Krishna did just that, giving birth to the joyful tradition of smearing colours—a practice that continues to define Braj’s exuberant Holi celebrations

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense joy across India and beyond.

The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, drawing from the legend of Prahlad and Holika. It also commemorates the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha, while marking the arrival of spring and the end of winter. As a harvest festival, it holds great cultural and seasonal significance.

