Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi photographer's stunning shots bring to life the vibrant spirit of Braj Holi

BySimran Singh
Mar 14, 2025 12:16 PM IST

A Delhi-based photographer captured the breathtaking beauty of Braj Holi, showcasing the region’s grand 40-day celebration of colours, devotion, and tradition.

Braj Holi, one of India’s most vibrant and cherished festivals, brings the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha to life with its grand celebrations. Spanning 40 days, the Rangotsav transforms the Braj region—including Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon—into a mesmerising spectacle of colours, devotion, and joy. The festival is a deep-rooted tradition, where locals and visitors come together to revel in age-old customs, from Lathmar Holi in Barsana to Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan.

The pictures were captured in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon.(Instagram/@fotowithrahul)
The pictures were captured in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon.(Instagram/@fotowithrahul)

Also read: Sundar Pichai's Holi post stuns all: Google boss shares incredible photos by fans

This year, Delhi-based photographer Rahul Chaurasiya captured the essence of Braj Holi through his stunning visuals. His photographs showcase the festival in all its glory, from devotees drenched in hues of red, yellow, and blue to the energetic processions and temple rituals that define Holi in the region. His work offers a breathtaking glimpse into the cultural and spiritual richness of the celebration, making it nothing short of a visual treat.

Take a look at the photos:

The origins of Holi in Braj are rooted in the playful tales of Lord Krishna. Known for his mischievous nature, Krishna loved to tease the Gopis of Vrindavan with colours. According to legend, he once asked his mother, Yashoda, why Radha was so fair while he had a darker complexion. In a playful response, Yashoda suggested he apply colour to Radha’s face so they would look alike. Taking her words to heart, Krishna did just that, giving birth to the joyful tradition of smearing colours—a practice that continues to define Braj’s exuberant Holi celebrations

Also read: Apple boss Tim Cook shares ‘beautiful and vibrant’ Holi pic by Indian CEO, wows internet

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense joy across India and beyond.

The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, drawing from the legend of Prahlad and Holika. It also commemorates the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha, while marking the arrival of spring and the end of winter. As a harvest festival, it holds great cultural and seasonal significance.

Also read: Google unveils interactive ‘Colour Picker’ feature to celebrate Holi’s vibrant spirit

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On