IMD predicts rain for Delhi-NCR, parts of north India on Holi | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall across Delhi-NCR and parts of north India on Friday, March 14, along with fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Commuters during light rain in NCR. The IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky on Friday with a chance of isolated light rain over the plains of Northwest India. (File)

According to the regional meteorological centre, New Delhi, the forecast states: “Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of drizzle in the morning and a spell of very light rain/drizzle towards evening/night.”

The weather prediction for Friday also mentions that maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively. For Saturday and Sunday, the IMD forecasts: “Mist in the morning. Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of very light rain/drizzle.”

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD data. The humidity level stood at 49% at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 170 (moderate category) at 6 pm. The AQI scale classifies air quality as: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

IMD's prediction for Holi

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain/snow is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, with isolated heavy falls in some areas. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim may also experience scattered to widespread light to moderate rain on March 14. The rest of the country is expected to have mainly dry weather.

