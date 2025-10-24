Delhi’s air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category after 4 days

Delhi’s air quality improved on Friday morning from “very poor” to “poor” category after four consecutive days, with a slight increase in wind speed, even as the minimum temperature dropped to 17°C, compared to 18.1°C a day earlier. On Thursday, the mercury went up to 32.2°C. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to stay in the same range. The AQI is likely to remain in the “very poor” range until at least Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

An air quality index (AQI) of 290 (poor) was recorded at 9am, compared to a 24-hour average AQI of 305 (very poor) at 4pm on Thursday.

The Central Pollution Control Board data at 9am on Friday showed that out of Delhi’s 38 active air quality stations, Anand Vihar (402) was in the “severe” range. The rest were in “very poor” or “poor” zones.

The Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to remain in the “very poor” range until at least Sunday. Over the subsequent six days, it could oscillate between “poor” and “very poor” as variable easterly winds continue to keep stubble burning emissions away.

An India Meteorological Department official said a slight mist or haze was likely on Friday evening. “A western disturbance will impact Delhi from October 27, but it will be too feeble to again cause any rain and settle pollutants.”

On Monday (Diwali), the city recorded this season’s first “very poor” air day. The winds of up to 10 km per hour the next day helped emissions to disperse, preventing the AQI from touching the “severe” category.