Delhi’s air quality improves; minimum temp 4 degrees above normal at 12.6°C

Delhi’s air quality improved to the “poor” category on Wednesday, a day after rain in most parts of the city, even as the minimum temperature rose four degrees above normal to 12.6°C, compared to 8°C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature is likely to dip to around 7°C by Thursday. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature is likely to dip to around 7°C by Thursday. By Saturday, it may plunge to around 5°C. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 21°C by the weekend, compared to 16.9°C on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for possible light rain on Sunday.

An average air quality index (AQI) of 260 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday, down from 336 (very poor) at 4pm the day before. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to be in the “poor” range until Thursday and deteriorate to the “very poor” category on Friday.

The Delhi-National Capital Region has restrictions under stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Stage-3, or the “severe” category, measures, which halt private construction and prohibit BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles from plying in Delhi, can be invoked if the AQI is forecast to touch 400.