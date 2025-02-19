Menu Explore
Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ zone; light rain likely later today

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2025 10:13 AM IST

The mercury in the Capital was expected to go up to 27-29°C on Wednesday but drop by a couple of degrees to 25-27°C on Thursday following light rain

Delhi’s air quality improved to the “moderate” category even as light rain was likely late on Wednesday night and on Thursday and dip the mercury by 1-2°C with the return of cooler northwesterly winds. The minimum temperature dropped a degree below normal to 10.4°C compared to 13.2°C on Tuesday.

An average AQI of 181 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The mercury was expected to go up to 27-29°C on Wednesday but drop by a couple of degrees to 25-27°C on Thursday following light rain. The maximum temperature was 28.8°C on Tuesday, or four degrees above normal.

An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday, compared to 209 (poor) at 4pm on Tuesday. Rain was expected to keep AQI in the “moderate” zone until at least Friday. The Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI was likely to remain between “moderate” and “poor” for the subsequent six days.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president (meteorology) Mahesh Palawat said a prevailing western disturbance was expected to cause light rain on Wednesday night. “The main activity is expected on Thursday, which will mostly be light rain. Some isolated parts of NCR [National Capital Region] may even record a moderate spell,” said Palawat. He added this spell of rain was expected to dip the maximum and minimum temperatures by 1-2°C as cooler northwesterly winds return.

Delhi has recorded only 0.5mm of monthly rainfall this February. The monthly long-period average is 21.3mm.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
