Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ zone; min temp above normal at 11.6°C

Delhi’s air quality improved to the “moderate” range on Thursday as wind speeds picked up to 20 km per hour, even as the minimum temperature was a degree above normal at 11.6°C, compared to 13.2°C on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was expected to oscillate between 11-13°C on Friday, before rising by another 1-2°C over the weekend. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 25 and 28°C until Friday. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, the mercury went up four degrees above normal to 27.5°C. It was 28.6°C on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 25 and 28°C until Friday.

A 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 194 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Thursday, down from 305 (very poor) at 4pm on Wednesday, when the Central Pollution Control Board releases its daily national bulletin. The AQI was 271 (poor) at 4pm on Tuesday, 249 (poor) on Monday, and 189 (moderate) on Sunday, making a steady deterioration due to an approaching western disturbance and slowing wind speeds.

The first of three feeble western disturbances began impacting the western Himalayan region from Tuesday. Forecasts showed wind speeds will pick up again from Thursday onwards, improving the air quality.

“The second western disturbance is expected around February 13 [Friday] and the next one around February 16-17 [Monday and Tuesday]. Isolated to scattered rain or snow is likely over the western Himalayan region,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat said the third western disturbance has chances of bringing some isolated, scattered rain in the plains, including Delhi, despite being weak. He added Delhi may get a scattered drizzle around February 17. “No significant drop in maximum and minimum temperatures is likely. Similarly, the temperature should not rise too much.”

The IMD has forecast winds of 15-20 km per hour during the day on Thursday. Winds of 10-15 km per hour are expected on Friday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to return to the “poor” category and stay in this range until at least Saturday.