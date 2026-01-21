Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’; min temperature above normal at 7.7°C

Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Wednesday, even as shallow to moderate fog enveloped isolated parts of the city and the minimum temperature rose 0.2°C above the normal to 7.7°C. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 9-11°C by Friday and then drop to 6-8°C over the weekend again. An AQI of 339 (very poor) was recorded at 8 am on Wednesday. (PTI)

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339 (very poor) was recorded at 8 am on Wednesday, compared to the 24-hour average of 354 (very poor) at 4pm on Tuesday, when Delhi’s worst air streak for the month since 2021 ended.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas revoked curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan as the air quality improved.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi suggested that the AQI is likely to stay in the “very poor” category until Friday. “The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the very poor to poor category,” said the AQEWS bulletin on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cloudy skies were expected throughout the day on Wednesday. It has issued a yellow alert for Friday, warning of possible very light to light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph. “The strong winds might continue even after Friday and over the weekend.”