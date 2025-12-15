Delhi's choking air forces Singapore to issue advisory for nationals: 'Stay indoors'

As Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Monday, the Singapore High Commission in India issued an advisory for its nationals residing in Delhi-NCR, asking them to "pay heed" to the instructions regarding staying indoors and wearing masks when stepping out. The Singapore High Commission asked its nationals to pay heed to the instructions issued by the Delhi government regarding the 'severe' AQI. (AP)

The overall AQI in the capital at 2 pm stood at 437, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app. All the air quality monitoring stations across the capital also recorded an AQI of 400 or above on Monday.

Singapore's advisory for its nationals

The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi posted the advisory on its official X handle and said, "On 13 December 2025, the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoked Stage 4, the highest level, of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi National Capital Region. Under GRAP Stage 4, construction and industrial activities are heavily restricted, and schools and offices are encouraged to shift to hybrid format."

It further noted that the Delhi government has urged residents, especially children and those with respiratory or cardiac ailments, to stay indoors, and to use masks if stepping out. "In this regard, the High Commission urges Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to pay heed to this advice," the Singapore High Commission added.

"We also note that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi National Capital Region are likely to be affected. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this and check with the respective airlines for updates," it stated.

The High Commission also provided a contact point for the Singaporeans in the Delhi-NCR region in case they require any consular assistance.

With the 'severe' air quality and thick smog engulfing the national capital for the third consecutive day, flight operations, both national and international, were also affected at the airport.

CPCB classifies air quality as ‘moderate’ between AQI 101 and 200, ‘poor’ between 201 and 300, and ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400. Any reading above 400 is considered ‘severe’. For mitigation measures, AQI levels of 450 and above are termed ‘severe plus’, with 500 already categorised as seriously dangerous.

Over 400 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have been delayed so far, with 61 cancellations and five diversions.

Delhi AQI at 2 pm

AQI monitoring stations AQI Alipur - DPCC 442 Anand Vihar - DPCC 486 Ashok Vihar - DPCC 482 Aya Nagar - IMD 400 Punjabi Bagh - DPCC 475 Burari Crossing - IMD 430 Okhla Phase 2 - DPCC 457 ITO - CPCB 451 DTU - CPCB 469 IGI Airport (T3) - IMD 377 View All Prev Next

Runway visibility improved, says Delhi airport

At 2 pm, the Delhi airport issued an update on its operations, saying that runway visibility has improved, and flight operations are also returning to normal.

However, it said, a few flight departures and arrivals may still be impacted. "We request you to stay in touch with your airline for the updated flight information. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers," it added.