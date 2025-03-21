Delimitation protests rock Parl, both Houses adjourned

The issue of delimitation rocked Parliament on Thursday following protests by DMK lawmakers who wore T-shirts with slogans opposing the impending exercise to redraw electoral constituencies, prompting multiple adjournments and drawing strong objection from both Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. DMK MPs stage a protest on the issue of delimitation, at Parliament House premises in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

The DMK MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament over the issue, alleging that the delimitation exercise would result in reduction of Lok Sabha seats in the southern states if it is carried out on the basis of population.

In the Rajya Sabha, soon after the proceedings began in the morning, Dhankhar called the floor leaders to meet him in his chambers to discuss what he had “seen in the House”. Although he did not specify the issue, it was learnt that he was referring to the DMK MPs wearing T-Shirts with slogans inside the House.

During the meeting, the chairman is learnt to have told the lawmakers that although there are no specific rules about what MPs can wear to the House, there are various rulings since the 1980s where it was conveyed that MPs need to maintain decorum in the House.

“Some MPs pointed out that there should be same rules for the treasury and the opposition. They pointed out that members from the ruling side also show up in stoles with messages or symbols, which are permitted,” a lawmaker said, requesting anonymity.

The DMK MPs attended the House proceedings wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Delimitation — Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win” written on them. Some members also donned stoles with slogans that played upon education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks on the DMK MPs’ protest in the Lok Sabha against the three-language formula of the National Education Policy (NEP) and had the word “uncivilised” written on it, with the first two alphabets “U” and “N” crossed out.

With no breakthrough, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day without taking up the listed business.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla objected to the DMK MPs wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them, calling it unacceptable and against parliamentary rules and decorum.

“House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain the dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating the dignity, which is not acceptable,” Birla said, citing Rule 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House of the People.

Birla also told DMK MPs to leave the House and return wearing appropriate dress.

Rule 349(xvi) says: “Whilst the House is sitting, a member shall not display flags, emblems or any exhibits in the House.” Another sub-clause bars the members from wearing or displaying badges of any kind in the House, except the national flag in the form of a lapel pin or a badge.

Following multiple disruptions, the Lower House was also adjourned for the day.

Speaking outside Parliament, DMK MP K Kanimozhi said: “Our leader, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, has been raising this concern about delimitation and its potential impact on states that have controlled their population. We want fair delimitation, and we want the central government to clarify, but they have only confused us.”