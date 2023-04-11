'Democracy died only once…': BJP hits back after Sonia Gandhi's editorial

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi ripped into the Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday in an editorial published by a leading national daily. She accused prime minister Narendra Modi and his government of 'systematically dismantling all three pillars of India's democracy' and - with an eye on the 2024 general election - warned the ruling party that 'enforcing silence cannot solve India's problems'.

UPA chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

The ex-Congress chief touched upon various issues - from the disqualification of party MP Rahul Gandhi to the political row over the Adani-Hindenburg crisis, fiery opposition protests over which brought the second half of the Parliament's Budget session to a virtual standstill. She also accused the government of resorting to 'unprecedented measures (such as) expunging speeches'.

“… we have witnessed the prime minister and his government systematically dismantling all three pillars of India's democracy - the legislature, the executive and the judiciary - with their actions demonstrating a deep-rooted disdain for democracy and democratic accountability,”

Sonia Gandhi began and referred to 'a government-led strategy to disrupt Parliament and prevent the Opposition from raising issues of grave concern… such as unemployment, inflation…'

Sonia Gandhi claimed the prime minister's 'actions speak far louder than his words' and said, "… his statements - when not venting anger at the opposition or blaming past leaders for today's ills - either ignore the most vital issues… or are verbal gymnastics to gloss over or distract from these issues."

The editorial was shared by the Congress and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who called it a 'thought-provoking indictment of the Modi government'.

In response, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the Congress and called the opinion piece a 'classic example of Modi hatred, misplaced priorities and overestimation of relevance at the national level'.

"It is Congress which is at the crossroads and not the nation. The days ahead are crucial but for the grand old party, which is on the verge of a political crisis."

What did Sonia Gandhi say in her opinion piece?

'Disqualifying at lighting speed…'

The senior Congress leader also attacked the BJP for 'disqualifying a Congress Member of Parliament (she did not name Rahul Gandhi) at lightning speed'. Rahul Gandhi had been removed as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad last month after a court in Modi's home state of Gujarat found him guilty of criminal defamation in the 'Modi surname' case and handed him two years' jail.

The sentence was immediately stayed by the same court to give the Congress leader time to file an appeal, which will be heard by a sessions court in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification triggered a massive political row that seemed to unite an otherwise fractured opposition, giving the BJP's rivals hope ahead of next year's Lok Sabha election.

'Misuse of CBI…'

The former Congress chief also hit out at the BJP for its alleged misuse of central investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to target political rivals and harass them into silence or submission - a claim made by other opposition leaders too.

"… over 95% of political cases filed only against the opposition parties - and cases against those who join the BJP miraculously evaporating. The misuse of laws meant for national security against journalists, activists and reputed think tanks has been unprecedented," she wrote.

Judiciary at 'crisis point'

Sonia Gandhi also slammed the 'systematic effort to undermine the credibility of the judiciary' and referred to the law minister calling some judges 'anti national'; "… this language is deliberately chosen to misguide people, inflame their passions… thereby intimidate serving judges."

Finally, she also hit out over 'political intimidation' of Indian media, alleging that 'evening debates on news channels (are) emerging as slanging matches to shout down and silence those who question the government'.

As a parting shot, Sonia Gandhi also took aim at union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, of whom she said 'her silence does not help crores struggling to afford daily commodities such as milk, vegetables, eggs, cooking gas and oil, or youth facing record unemployment rates'.

