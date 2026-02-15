Protest backing UGC rules turns violent at Delhi University, influencer alleges assault

New Delhi: A demonstration by a social organisation in support of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations 2026 at the Delhi University’s North Campus turned violent, as student bodies clashed with one another over the support for the new mechanism. A group of students from Delhi University protesting against New UGC Rule 2026 at Arts Faculty, North Campus in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

An influencer, Ruchi Tiwari, who was covering the events, alleged she was assaulted, while some student bodies alleged she incited violence. This became the centre of a controversy between the All India Students’ Association (AISA), which was supporting the demonstration organised by the All India Forum for Equity, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

While Tiwari alleged she was attacked due to casteist differences, the police said cross FIRs have been filed in the matter at Maurice Nagar police station.

“Both parties filed complaints on Saturday. We are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events. FIRs have been filed under BNS sections 74, 115 (2), 126 (2), and 3(5),” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, member of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo has also reacted on the matter. “We are taking cognizance, and the miscreants will be dealt with as per the law,” he posted on X.

Showing videos where scuffles had clearly broken out among several students, Tiwari said she was manhandled, her clothes were pulled and the police present at the scene did not take action until she “almost fainted” from someone reportedly grabbing her neck.

“It was only when I was almost fainting that some female police officers tried to get me out. All this happened just because I am a Brahmin.”

AISA, in a statement on the matter, called for “the casteist lies” to be stopped. “Even after many disruptions... the public meeting concluded peacefully and AISA activists went to Maurice Nagar Police station to file a complaint (against the journalist and her companions). At the police station, a mob had already gathered...around 50 people hurled abuses, rape threats and murder threats at the activists,” AISA said in a statement.

ABVP issued a statement, stating that during the protest at the Faculty of Arts campus, Tiwari was manhandled when she was questioning AISA students. “Such elements have historically displayed violent tendencies, and many of those involved are reportedly not even bona fide students of the University of Delhi,” the ABVP statement said.

On Saturday, DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh, posted on the university’s page on X, “The incident is a matter of concern. Today I have talked to many student and teacher groups and have also talked to the police administration and asked them to ensure no such incident happens in future...”

(With inputs from Yug Singh Chauhan)