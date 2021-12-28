e-paper
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year's Eve, says IMD

Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD

Ground frost is also likely over some parts of north Rajasthan, according to IMD

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commuters make their way amid dense fog.
Commuters make their way amid dense fog.(AFP File)
         

Along with "cold wave" to "severe cold wave" over northwest India, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog with visibility under 50 metres in some parts of the region on December 30 and 31 and January 1.

IMD in its impact-based bulletin released on Monday said dense to very dense fog is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northwest Uttar Pradesh on December 30, 31 and January 1.

“In Delhi, we are expecting moderate to dense fog so visibility may be under 200 metres in some parts of the Capital. The Western Disturbance which was affecting the Western Himalayas has just passed so there is moisture in the air and wind speed is also likely to reduce. It is going to be very cold also, leading to the development of fog,” explained Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Ground frost is also likely over some parts of north Rajasthan, according to IMD.

IMD in its impact based warning said exposure to dense fog is associated with respiratory complications particularly for people with asthma, bronchitis and other lung conditions. It can increase episodes of wheezing and coughing as dense fog also has high particulate pollution. Dense fog can disrupt road traffic, railway and flight schedules, the Met department has cautioned.

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees Celsius in the plains.

