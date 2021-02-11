Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K

Dense to very dense fog is observed in many pockets over Punjab and over East Uttar Pradesh according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moderate to dense fog was observed in some pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra & Kutch and north Rajasthan and shallow to moderate fog observed over Delhi and West Utter Pradesh.

Amritsar, Patiala, Gorakhpur recorded visibility of less than 25 m, Lucknow 50 m, Ganganagar, Hisar, Bahraich, Varanasi (Babatpur), Nalia 200 m and Delhi Safdarjung, Delhi Palam, Bareilly, Sultanpur, Purnea and Bangalore Hindustan Airport 500 m each.

The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India recorded on Wednesday was 6.5 degrees C recorded at Sikar (Rajasthan). No major change is likely in temperatures over NW India in the next 3-4 days according to IMD. There will be largely dry weather over the region.

Rain and snowfall occurred at several places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. This was due to a Western Disturbance which was impacting the western Himalayas.