IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K
School children cross a railway track on a cold foggy morning in Patiala, on Wednesday, February 10. (PTI)
School children cross a railway track on a cold foggy morning in Patiala, on Wednesday, February 10. (PTI)
india news

Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K

Moderate to dense fog was observed in some pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra & Kutch and north Rajasthan and shallow to moderate fog was observed over Delhi and West Utter Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:16 AM IST

Dense to very dense fog is observed in many pockets over Punjab and over East Uttar Pradesh according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moderate to dense fog was observed in some pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra & Kutch and north Rajasthan and shallow to moderate fog observed over Delhi and West Utter Pradesh.

Amritsar, Patiala, Gorakhpur recorded visibility of less than 25 m, Lucknow 50 m, Ganganagar, Hisar, Bahraich, Varanasi (Babatpur), Nalia 200 m and Delhi Safdarjung, Delhi Palam, Bareilly, Sultanpur, Purnea and Bangalore Hindustan Airport 500 m each.

Also Read | Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers

The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India recorded on Wednesday was 6.5 degrees C recorded at Sikar (Rajasthan). No major change is likely in temperatures over NW India in the next 3-4 days according to IMD. There will be largely dry weather over the region.

Rain and snowfall occurred at several places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. This was due to a Western Disturbance which was impacting the western Himalayas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House in New Delhi,(PTI)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House in New Delhi,(PTI)
india news

Artfully crafted performance: Tharoor on PM's emotional farewell to Azad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST
"It was partly in response to Tikait's tears that he decided he also has tears," Tharoor said, referring to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who broke into tears recently while talking about the ongoing farmers' protests at the Ghazipur border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. (Reuters)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. (Reuters)
india news

Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold ‘rail roko’ protest on February 18

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Tens of thousands of farmers, braving cold weather, have been camping in the open since November 26 on national highways leading to Delhi to demand the repeal of three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
School children cross a railway track on a cold foggy morning in Patiala, on Wednesday, February 10. (PTI)
School children cross a railway track on a cold foggy morning in Patiala, on Wednesday, February 10. (PTI)
india news

Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Moderate to dense fog was observed in some pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra & Kutch and north Rajasthan and shallow to moderate fog was observed over Delhi and West Utter Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greta Thunberg reiterated her support to farmers protesting at Delhi borders(AFP)
Greta Thunberg reiterated her support to farmers protesting at Delhi borders(AFP)
india news

In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Twitter was told that it was not actually siding with ‘freedom of expression’, but with those who seek to abuse such freedom and provoke disturbance to public order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai in this August 2020 photo. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai in this August 2020 photo. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The USA, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by the UK and Russia respectively.
READ FULL STORY
A subsidy of 50 per cent is being granted on the transportation of fruits and vegetables via Kisan trains.(HT File photo)
A subsidy of 50 per cent is being granted on the transportation of fruits and vegetables via Kisan trains.(HT File photo)
india news

Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah, Sealdah from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The primary objective of these trains is to increase income of the farm sector by connecting production centres to markets and consumption centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmiri boys use mobile phones at banks of Dal lake after restoration of 4G mobile internet, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Kashmiri boys use mobile phones at banks of Dal lake after restoration of 4G mobile internet, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:04 AM IST
High-speed mobile internet was restored on February 5 in the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, exactly one and a half years after it was snapped in August 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers still agitating because Modi govt has failed to give 'alternative': SKM

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:49 AM IST
"The truth is thate we are struggling on genuine issues of farmers for the past six months and have not raised any issue or demand beyond it," said an SKM leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
india news

No death linked to Covid-19 vaccine in the country: Health ministry

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
india news

SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:38 AM IST
  • The man and the woman met each other in Australia in 2016 where both were studying. While the woman belonged to a scheduled caste, the man was a Jat Sikh, an upper caste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
india news

In Lok Sabha, Opposition targets govt for ‘tepid budget’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 AM IST
  • On February 1, Sitharaman presented her third budget, boosting capital expenditure in an attempt to nurse the pandemic-ravaged economy back to health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel at work during rescue operations in Chamoli.(Arun Sharma / PTI)
ITBP personnel at work during rescue operations in Chamoli.(Arun Sharma / PTI)
india news

Rescuers toil to reach trapped men, hope dims for kin

By shiv sunny, Joshimath
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • As the rescue operation mounted after Sunday’s flash flood in the town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district entered the fourth day, several families gave up hope of reuniting with their missing kin and instead pleaded with rescuers to retrieve at least the bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP police men at the encounter site at Kasganj.(HT Photo)
UP police men at the encounter site at Kasganj.(HT Photo)
india news

One accused killed in encounter in Kasganj

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:23 AM IST
  • The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year.(PTI)
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year.(PTI)
india news

Farm groups to hold ‘rail roko’ on February 18

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:20 AM IST
  • SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo/ RSTV Grab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo/ RSTV Grab)
india news

Laws not binding on farmers, says PM; repeats offer for talks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The PM invited protesting farmers to resume a dialogue, saying changes could be introduced in the legislation if any problems indeed existed, even as he supported the agricultural reforms and told the Lok Sabha: “As long as our small farmers don’t get empowered, full freedom will not be achieved.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP