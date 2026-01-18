Dense fog, 'severe' air take over Delhi amid cold wave, pollution curbs

Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Sunday as ‘severe’ air quality and a biting cold wave tightened their grip on the national capital. Visibility dropped sharply in several parts of the city. Visibility dropped sharply in several areas, prompting advisories for motorists and commuters. (HT Photo)

Alongside the fog, Delhi continued to struggle with extremely poor air quality. The Air Quality Index stood at 440 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. In response, authorities enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the toughest set of anti-pollution restrictions, from Saturday.

Minimum temperature in Delhi today The minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the capital on January 18.

Safdarjung was the coldest area at 5.3 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 8 degrees. Lodi Road saw a minimum of 6.8 degrees, while both the Ridge and Ayanagar registered 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Visibility levels across key locations IMD reported zero visibility at Safdarjung, while Palam recorded visibility of 100 metres.

Similar fog conditions were observed in other parts of north India, with zero visibility reported in Bareilly, Lucknow and Kushinagar.