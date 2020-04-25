e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Depends on chief minister,’ says Punjab Health Minister on extending Covid-19 lockdown

‘Depends on chief minister,’ says Punjab Health Minister on extending Covid-19 lockdown

The minister said that the chief minister will consult all the departments and there could be a state cabinet meeting over the same.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu .
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu .(ANI)
         

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will decide whether or not the coronavirus lockdown in the state will be extended.

Sidhu said that the chief minister will consult all the departments and there could be a state cabinet meeting over the same.

The 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. The lockdown will now come to an end on May 3.

Telangana was the first state that decided to extend the Covid-19 lockdown beyond May 3.

“The cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 7. The cabinet will take stock of the situation on May 5,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said last week.

This comes when the Union Home Ministry, in its order issued late Friday night, allowed some shops to open as part of easing of lockdown restrictions.

“All registered shops regd (registered) under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions,” the order read.

Later in the day, the government clarified that only standalone shops - those not a part of any market complex, a cluster of shops, or those inside malls - shall be allowed to open.

Delhi said it will not implement easing of restrictions on the opening of shops in the national capital while Assam said a decision in this regard would be taken on April 27.

In Uttar Pradesh, the administration has decided not to allow any public gatherings till June 30.

tags
top news
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news