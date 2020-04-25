No public gatherings allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says CM Yogi Adityanath

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:12 IST

No public gatherings will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office quoted him as saying on Friday. The countrywide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus disease is in place till May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding another meeting with chief minsters on Monday. The issue of lockdown will be likely discussed.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 25 on Saturday morning.

“The chief minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till June 30. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation,” tweeted the office of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The CM’s office also directed people to perform prayers at home as the holy month of Ramzan begins.

“The month of Ramzan has started. In view of the corona infection, all the religious leaders have appealed to stay at home and offer namaz. It should be ensured that there is no program anywhere as it is likely to spread corona infection,” said the CM’s office.

Yogi Adityanath’s office also quoted the CM as saying that most number of positive cases have been traced to Tablighi Jamat. He said that their members should be identified, tested and quarantined. The CM said cases were low in districts that implemented the lockdown properly.

On Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath said the state government was working on a coordinated joint strategy to control coronavirus under guidance of PM Modi.

The chief minister laid emphasis on social distancing and said besides strengthening medical and health system, the state government was strictly enforcing the lockdown and relief work was being carried out to help the poor. He said industrial activities have been started in districts not affected by coronavirus.

Yesterday, nationwide cases of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by over 1,750 — the maximum for a day — even as the government said the outbreak is under control and the tally could have reached one lakh by now without a nationwide lockdown.