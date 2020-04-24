India sees biggest Covid-19 spike in 24 hours with 1,752 cases, 37 deaths

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:51 IST

In its biggest single-day jump since the beginning of the outbreak, India on Friday reported 1,752 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total to 23,452.

The number of deaths rose to 723 with 37 more people dying from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The previous highest single day increase was on April 20 when 1,540 cases were reported.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 17,915 as 4,813 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry added.

Thus, about 20.52 per cent of the cases have recovered so far, an official of the ministry said. The total number of cases include 77 foreign nationals.

The ministry also said that the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has now improved to 10 days, from the 7.5 days reported earlier this week.

It further said that the decision to impose lockdown was timely, and was effective in controlling the coronavirus spread.

Out of 37 deaths reported since Thursday evening, 14 were reported from Maharashtra, nine from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh,Tamil Nadu and Telangana and one from Karnataka.

The death toll reached 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Tamil Nadu while Karantaka has reported 18 deaths.

Punjab has registered 16 deaths while West Bengal has reported 15 fatalities.

The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry’s data