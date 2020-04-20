Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:00 IST

The rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in India has now improved to 7.5 days, the government said Monday.

“India’s Covid-19 doubling rate has improved to 7.5 days from 3.4 days before the lockdown,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said at the daily briefing.

Eight states and a Union Territory – Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar have shown a doubling rate in less than 20 days.

In Andaman and Nicobar Island, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam, Uttarakhand and Ladakh the rate of doubling is between 20 and 30 days, Agarwal said.

In Odisha, the rate of doubling is 39.8 Days Kerala is best at 72.2 days.

He said the country recorded 1,553 additional cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17,265 total cases 543 deaths. Thirty six more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Agarwal said 2,546 people have been cured so far which translates to a recovery rate of 14.75 per cent. Fifty nine districts have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days.

“Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any Covid-19 case in the last 28 days. The number of districts where no case has been reported in last 14 days has increased to 59. Goa is now Covid-free,” Agarwal said.

Raman Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) who also addressed the briefing said 80 per cent of coronavirus patients are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.