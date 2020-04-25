e-paper
Covid-19 lockdown: Assam govt to take decision on opening of shops on April 27

Covid-19 lockdown: Assam govt to take decision on opening of shops on April 27

Assam has a total of 36 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 19 patient have recovered and one patient has died due to the disease.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dispur
Shopkeepers close their fruit shops as they were opened without proper permission, amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19, in Tezpur, Assam.
Shopkeepers close their fruit shops as they were opened without proper permission, amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19, in Tezpur, Assam. (ANI)
         

Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday informed that no decision has been taken by the government pertaining to relaxation of ongoing lockdown such as opening of salons, shops, etc.

A decision in this regard would taken on April 27, Monday.

This comes just a day after the Spokesperson of the Home Affairs tweeted stating that “All registered shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood and standalone shops exempted from lockdown restrictions.”

Also Read: Covid-19 lockdown: Govt allows shops to reopen. Here’s what will open and what won’t

“Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open. Mandatory: 50 per cent strength of workers, wearing of masks and observing Social Distancing. Relaxations not applicable in Hotspots/containment zones.”

The entire country is under lockdown till May 3 as the number of cases of coronavirus are growing each day.

With 1,429 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s count of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of these, 18,668 patients are active cases and 5063 cases have been cured and discharged, or migrated.The death toll stands at 775, with as many as 57 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

