Covid-19 lockdown: Govt allows shops to reopen. Here’s what will open and what won’t

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:16 IST

All neighbourhood shops in residential areas, except those inside malls, have now been allowed to open during the lockdown but with certain conditions by the government.

In a late-night order on Friday, the Union ministry of home affairs said the new instructions will not apply to hotspots or containment zones in the country.

The order issued amends the previous one issued by the Centre on April 15, which extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown further by 19 days till May 3.

The decision will come as a relief to people who have been under lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The home ministry order also comes ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month Ramzan.

Here’s what will open from today:

* All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective state and Union territory, including those in residential complexes and market complexes, outside the municipal corporations and municipalities, have been exempted from lockdown restrictions

* Only standalone shops and residential shops can open in cities

* All shops in residential areas and neighbourhood markets will open

* All shops and markets in rural and semi-rural areas that are registered can open

* Salons and barbershops can reopen but not if they are inside a market complex

* Standalone tailor shops in residential complexes can open

* Shops in registered markets outside municipal corporations and municipalities can open only with 50% staff, who will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms

* Non-essential goods and services will be allowed to operate in urban areas only if they are in residential areas or is a standalone shop.

* Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, can open

What cannot open:

* Malls and cinemas will remain shut

* Complexes with clusters of shops cannot open

* Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities are not exempted by the new order

* Shopping complexes, shops in market complexes, multi-brand and single-brand malls cannot open

* Boutiques inside malls cannot open

* Liquor shops will remain shut