Deployment in J&K due to prevailing security situation: MHA

Responding to news reports on the deployment of additional security forces in Jammu & Kashmir, the union home ministry issued a statement saying “deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir was based on the security situation there and requirement of rotation, and such things are not discussed in the public domain.”

North Block was responding to speculation and rumors, especially in Kashmir, that the special status of residents of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) may be up for a change. The change in the special status (enshrined in Article 35A of the constitution) is also a poll promise of the BJP-led NDA government.

An official in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who did not want to be named said: “100 companies (10,000 personnel) were ordered for deployment a week ago.” The movement of troops led to “speculation of induction of additional forces” the official said and added that “based on the assessment of the internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process.”

The official also underlined that “it has never been the practice to discuss in the public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular theatre, they said induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process.”

Interestingly, while MHA official said they were responding to speculation and rumors, the ministry did not categorically deny movement of troops beyond the 100 companies that was ordered last week.

The home ministry’s response came after reports on Thursday suggested that 28,000 additional troops are in the process of being deployed in the state, which is currently under President’s Rule.

Political parties such as the National Conference and the PDP, have, however, said it will resist any move to alter the special status to the state. On Thursday, a delegation comprising National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and a party MP met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to take any step which may lead to deterioration in the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. They also urged Modi to facilitate holding of assembly elections in the state before the end of the year.

