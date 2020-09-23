e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media during a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media during a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 10, 2020.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14, has been hospitalised on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital.

Sisodia had tested positive for Covid-19 and was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation.

After testing positive, Sisodia had confirmed on Twitter and said, “Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon.”

Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi government to have tested positive for the viral infection. Earlier, Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19.

