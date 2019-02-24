Deputy SP killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

A deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police, Aman Thakur was killed in an encounter with militants on in Tarigam area of the state’s Kulgam district.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.

Two Army personnel including a Major were injured, according to news agency ANI. Three to four militants are believed to be trapped inside a house.

The encounter broke out after the troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out cordon and search operations.

