 Deputy SP killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam
Feb 24, 2019-Sunday
Two Army personnel including a Major were injured, according to news agency ANI. Three to four militants are believed to be trapped.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2019 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kulgam
Image for representation.(PTI file photo)

A deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police, Aman Thakur was killed in an encounter with militants on in Tarigam area of the state’s Kulgam district.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.

Two Army personnel including a Major were injured, according to news agency ANI. Three to four militants are believed to be trapped inside a house.

The encounter broke out after the troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out cordon and search operations.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:48 IST

