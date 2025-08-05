Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 40-day parole
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 10:11 am IST
Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail on Tuesday morning and headed to his Sirsa headquarters in his cavalcade.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is a convict in the rape and murder cases, walked out of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on Tuesday after he was granted 40-day parole.
Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail on Tuesday morning and headed to his Sirsa headquarters in his cavalcade. This is Singh's 14th temporary release from the jail since 2020.
He was granted a 21-day furlough in April this year. In total, he has spent 326 days out of the jail until now.
