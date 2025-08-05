Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 40-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is a convict in the rape and murder cases, walked out of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on Tuesday after he was granted 40-day parole. File photo of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (HT PHOTO)

Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail on Tuesday morning and headed to his Sirsa headquarters in his cavalcade. This is Singh's 14th temporary release from the jail since 2020.

He was granted a 21-day furlough in April this year. In total, he has spent 326 days out of the jail until now.