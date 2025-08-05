Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 40-day parole

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 10:11 am IST

Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail on Tuesday morning and headed to his Sirsa headquarters in his cavalcade.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is a convict in the rape and murder cases, walked out of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on Tuesday after he was granted 40-day parole.

File photo of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (HT PHOTO)
File photo of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (HT PHOTO)

Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail on Tuesday morning and headed to his Sirsa headquarters in his cavalcade. This is Singh's 14th temporary release from the jail since 2020.

He was granted a 21-day furlough in April this year. In total, he has spent 326 days out of the jail until now.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 40-day parole
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On