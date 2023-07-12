Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to disrupt World Cup in India: Report

Pro-Khalistani leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to disrupt the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India, according to media reports. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the SFJ.

In a video circulating on social media, Pannun purportedly threatens to avenge the death of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was recently killed by unidentified assailants in Canada. With dramatic music and cheap graphics depicting a grenade attack on the Narendra Modi stadium, Pannun calls for stopping the 2023 Cricket World Cup until “Sikhs' right of self-determination is met.”

HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The purported video of Pannun surfaced days after rumours about his death.

Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and has been actively lobbying for a separate state for Sikhs, which they call Khalistan, in the US, Canada and the UK.

In July 2020, Pannun was designated a terrorist by the Union home ministry and two months later, the government ordered the attachment of his properties under Section 51A of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Pannun has been running a campaign against India and motivating Sikh youngsters in his home state Punjab to join militancy.

Originally from Punjab's Khankot, Pannun worked as an attorney, law and legal Advisor of the SFJ and ran the so-called 'Referendum 2020' campaign for a separate Sikh state. He worked closely with UK-based Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma and slain pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was recently killed by unidentified assailants in Vancouver.

