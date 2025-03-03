Despite challenges, vulture population in south stable: Experts

Despite the widespread illegal use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat sick domestic animals by local farmers and veterinarians and smoke emanating from climate change-induced wildfires, the vulture population in southern part of India has nearly stabilised, according to early indications from a just-concluded synchronised survey of these winged scavengers. About 320 vultures, including long-billed vultures, are surviving in the southern part of India. (Shutterstock)

Scattered across the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBS), one of the country’s largest environmental hotspots, these bird scavengers are crucial in maintaining the region’s ecological balance and helping augment public health.

According to the researchers who took part in the census conducted in Sathyamangalam and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves in Tamil Nadu, Bandipur, Billigiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, and Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala, approximately 320 vultures are surviving in the whole region.

Conservation activist H Byju, who is also the author of book “Valley of Hope—Moyar and its Vultures,” said that the vulture population is stable in this traditional nesting area, particularly in the Moyar Valley, which forms part of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, and areas comprising the old lair of Veerappan in Sathyamangalam. He mentioned that the survey volunteers faced significant risks in photographing long-billed vultures nesting on cliff ledges, rocky outcroppings, and hilly slopes.

“NSAID threats are particularly high in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka and Erode district in Tamil Nadu, where some veterinarians and quacks misuse these drugs under the guise of treating domestic animals, despite laws banning their use for this purpose. Significant misuse of false prescriptions remains despite widespread awareness programmes. We found even prescriptions of these medicines for humans being misused for domestic animals,” he stated.

He also mentioned that the survey, conducted under the initiative of the Tamil Nadu forest department and with the cooperation of the departments in Kerala and Karnataka, aims to recommend awareness programs for pharmacists and veterinarians to state governments.

Byju highlighted that while the smoke from repeated wildfires can disturb vultures, temporarily causing some to relocate, numerous positive conservation interventions, including eco-restoration and habitat improvement, have significantly contributed to stabilising the vulture population. This is a promising development, especially in light of the decline in previous years. “We have seen stabilisation over the last three years,” he confirms.

The forests in this region are home to several critically endangered species, such as the white-rumped vulture (Gyps bengalensis), long-billed vulture (Gyps indices), Asian king vulture (Sarcogyps calves), Egyptian vulture (Neophron percnopterus), and the near-threatened Himalayan griffon vulture (Gyps himalayensis). The previous year’s survey recorded their numbers at 320; surveyors do not expect a significant change in these figures this year.

“We found the numbers in Sathyamangalam and Moyar to be stable. Information from other areas is consistent. It will take at least a week to compile the data and accurately report the exact figures,” Byju added.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary of environment, climate change, and forests of Tamil Nadu, underscored the proactive role of the Tamil Nadu government in vulture conservation. She said that establishing a framework for vulture conservation across the state, including creating an expert panel in 2022 led by the chief wildlife warden, is a significant achievement.

She said the panel’s work, such as formulating and implementing a carcass-handling protocol to ensure greater food availability for scavengers, is a testament to the government’s commitment to wildlife preservation.

The decline in the vulture population was also partly attributed to ecotourism, which caused frequent disturbances due to visitor activities. Conservation expert CK Vishnudas from Wayanad pointed out that tourist behaviours, including loud noises and campfires near habitats, contributed to the birds fleeing the area. Given that long-billed vultures prefer nesting in cliff faces and rocky crevices, protecting these limited sites is crucial for their survival.

Byju highlighted that more significant threats than tourism include forest fires, such as those in Kodanad in 2019, which led vultures to abandon their nests. “There have also been incidents of poisoning that have caused many vulture deaths. The use of certain NSAIDs for cattle can poison vultures, as in the case of unexpected exposure to power infrastructure,” expert S. Manigandan noted.

Fortunately, the Forest Departments of the three states have successfully stabilised the vulture population through awareness campaigns and strict enforcement against illegal practices.

“Since riverine forests make up most of the habitat in the Sigur Plateau, vultures often struggle to locate carcasses, such as those of elephants. The department is assisting the vultures by leaving portions of carcasses in open areas where they are more visible,” explains Sahu.

Manigandan provides a stark account of the decline in the vulture population in India. In the 1980s, the population was a staggering 40 million. However, due to the use of harmful NSAIDs like diclofenac, the numbers have plummeted to less than one per cent of that figure.

“The other scavenging animals do not rely solely on scavenging for survival, making them less effective at consuming carcasses than vultures. By consuming entire carcasses, vultures prevent harmful pathogens and toxins from leaching into the soil and water, thereby keeping our environment clean,” says Byju.

“Another issue with the decline of vultures is the increase in the dog population on the streets. These dogs can carry pathogens and diseases from rotting carcasses to humans, contributing to the spread of diseases,” he adds.

This time, the population estimation for vultures was conducted at 106 locations across the three states. In Tamil Nadu, the census was carried out at 33 sites, involving up to 220 participants, including forest department staff, vulture experts, non-governmental organisations, students, and volunteers. The census employed vantage point count and nest count methods.