‘Destructive for our youth, army’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams ‘Agnipath’ scheme

Addressing the Congress's ‘satyagraha’ against the Centre's contentious Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the policy would destroy the country's youth and its army. “…the scheme would kill our youth, and army, that protects the nation. I urge you all to see through this government, its shenanigans,” Gandhi said at the event, which took place at Jantar Mantar.

This scheme will kill the youth of the country, will finish Army... Please see the intent of this govt and topple it. Bring a govt that is true to the nation, protects country's assets. I urge you to do peaceful protest but don't stop: Congress's Priyanka GV on Agnipath scheme pic.twitter.com/rNoYtlqLgK — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

Talking about the ongoing violent protests against the initiative, which have taken place across several states, with Bihar being the worst-hit, the Congress general secretary said the protestors should instead, democratically and through non-violence, ‘finish off’ this government.

“Your aim should be to topple this government by walking on the path of truth. You should strive to have a government that shows true patriotism, that keeps the country's resources safe, that takes our poor and youth forward,” the politician further said.

She signed off by saying each worker of the Congress was with those protesting against the plan.

‘Agnipath’ was announced by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday. Under the project, recruits will be inducted to the military for a duration of four years. These recruits will be called ‘Agniveers’, and after four years, 25 per cent will be retained for full service, while the remaining 75 per cent will be relieved from duty.

However, as protests broke out against the policy, and critics, including armed forces veterans questioned it, the Centre announced several concessions, including 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (both under the Union home ministry) and 10 per cent posts under the defence ministry.

