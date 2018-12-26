‘People forgot that I sanctioned these projects’: Deve Gowda on being left out of Bogibeel bridge inaugural

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has said he was disappointed as he was not invited for the inauguration of Bogibeel Bridge, the country’s longest railroad bridge, in Assam though he had laid the foundation stone for the multi-crore project.

The 4.9-km long bridge at Bogibeel across the Brahmaputra, built at a cost of Rs 5,900 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday.

The Bogibeel Bridge, which also facilitates the movement of troops in a strategically sensitive region, was part of the Assam Accord of 1985 and was finally sanctioned in the year 1997-98. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Janata Dal(Secular) chief Gowda when he was the prime minister on January 22, 1997.

“The railway line to Kashmir, Delhi Metro and Bogibeel railroad bridge were among the projects I had sanctioned (as prime minister). I had sanctioned the budget of Rs 100 crore for each of these projects and laid their foundation stones. People have forgotten today,” Gowda said.

“Aiyo Rama! Who will remember me? Some newspapers might have mentioned about it,” Gowda said in a reply to a question whether he received an invitation.

On the enormous delay in completing the project, he said, “That is where I differ. I completed the Hassan-Mysuru project in 13 months. I completed two bridges on time.

Anagwadi bridge (across Ghataprabha). Go and see the bridge on Krishna river,” he said.

“Some people from Bombay Karnataka region say that Deve Gowda did not do anything (for the north Karnataka region), go and see it,” he added.

The former prime minister said he had given the nod for many projects while replying to a question from reporters on the sidelines of a function in Bengaluru as to how he felt about the inauguration of the project started by him.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 08:25 IST