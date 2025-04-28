Menu Explore
Devendra Fadnavis blames MVA for bullet train project delay, sets 2028 deadline

PTI |
Apr 28, 2025 07:29 PM IST

The CM said the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray took the decision to stall the project.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the ambitious bullet train project connecting Mumbai with Ahmedabad could be completed by the end of 2028.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis(CMO Maharashtra-X)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis(CMO Maharashtra-X)

"The bullet train work is going on rapidly. Hopefully, by the end of 2028, it will be completed," Fadnavis told reporters.

He blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the delay. The CM said the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray took the decision to stall the project.

"Due to this the project was delayed by 2.5 years. If we are investing 70,000 to 80,000 crore on bullet trains and stopping the work for 2.5 years, who will have to bear the cost of the interest that is incurred?" he said.

On the other hand, work on the bullet train in Gujarat was done rapidly. "After the new government came to power, we gave the necessary approvals, and work started rapidly. In the last two and a half years, work is going on rapidly, and we are trying to finish the work within the necessary timeline," Fadnavis said.

News / India News / Devendra Fadnavis blames MVA for bullet train project delay, sets 2028 deadline
