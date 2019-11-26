e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court

The special bench had been set up over the weekend to first hear the SOS from the coalition of three parties, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, on Sunday. It held a longer hearing on Monday.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In staking claim to power, the BJP had heavily relied on the letter of support from NCP legislature party chief Ajit Pawar.
In staking claim to power, the BJP had heavily relied on the letter of support from NCP legislature party chief Ajit Pawar.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fast-forwarded Devendra Fadnavis floor test deadline, ordering the Maharashtra chief minister to clear the trust vote in the state assembly by 5 pm on Wednesday. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who had invited Fadnavis to take oath on Saturday morning, had given him till December 7 to prove his majority in the house.

The top court also ordered that Fadnavis’ confidence vote would be conducted by a temporary speaker or pro-tem speaker and must be telecast live. The top court also ruled that voting should not be conducted by a secret ballot.

“There exists a dispute in the role of the judiciary…. At this interim stage, parties must maintain constitutional morality,” ruled a three-judge bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

Read live updates here

The special bench had been set up over the weekend to first hear the SOS from the coalition of three parties, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, on Sunday. It held a longer hearing on Monday.

The coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, insists that it has the support of 162 lawmakers from the three parties in the 288-member state assembly. Governor Koshyari’s office told the Supreme Court that Fadnavis had come to him with letters to establish support of 170 legislators.

In staking claim to power, the BJP had heavily relied on the letter of support from NCP legislature party chief Ajit Pawar. But soon after Fadnavis took oath as chief minister, and Ajit Pawar his deputy, a stunned NCP asserted that Ajit Pawar had gone rogue and acted on his own. Before the day was over, Ajit Pawar was also stripped of his newly-acquired post of chief of the NCP’s legislature party.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Honda City 2020: What to expect from fifth-generation sedan sultan
Honda City 2020: What to expect from fifth-generation sedan sultan
How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show
How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show
‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president
‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
HTLS 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News