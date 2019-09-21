‘Do you doubt?’: Devendra Fadnavis on returning as CM post Maharashtra polls

india

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reiterated that the BJP and the Shiv Sena’s Mahayuthi alliance will contest the next month’s assembly polls together and he will be back as the state’s chief minister.

However, a formal announcement on the seat sharing arrangement is yet to be made, though both parties say it will be sealed over the weekend.

Maharashtra will go for a single-phase election on October 21. Counting of votes will be done on October 24.

“I am saying with no uncertainty that we will contest the Assembly polls along with Shiv Sena. The seat-sharing talks are still on, do not trust the reports,” Fadnavis said while speaking at the India Today Conclave.

On the Sena’s criticism of his government through party mouthpiece “Saamana”, Fadnavis quipped, “I don’t read Saamana”.

He said all the decisions taken by his Cabinet were “unanimous” with the support of Shiv Sena ministers.

Responding to a query on whether he will get another term as the chief minister, the CM retorted: “Do you have any doubt”? He also said the decision to appoint Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray as deputy chief minister, in the event of the NDA government returning to power, will be taken by the Sena.

Fadnavis said he looked at “positively” Aaditya becoming active in politics.

“He is fanning out to parts of the state, trying to understand issues pertaining to Maharashtra. I welcome his decision to join active politics, I take it positively. He has to lead Shiv Sena one day. He is going through the process,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister further said people believe the BJP will retain power, and added he will work in Mumbai.

On the question of Maharashtra CM joining the national politics, Fadnavis said it is for the BJP to decide such matters for him.

The BJP and the Sena had contested the 2014 Assembly polls independently.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats while the Sena pocketed 63 seats.

Later, both the parties came together to form the government.

