Devendra Fadnavis on 'PM Modi's retirement plan buzz': ‘Even beyond 2029’

Amid speculation over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "retirement" plans with him approaching the age of 75, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the PM would continue to lead the country even beyond 2029.

Discussions over PM Modi's retirement plans were triggered by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's recent statement that the prime minister probably went to the RSS headquarters on March 30 to "write his retirement application in September,” alluding to some leaders in the BJP retiring at 75.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on March 31, leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena said, “PM Modi went to the RSS office to announce his retirement. As per my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years. RSS wants change in leadership. PM Modi is now leaving.”

"RSS will decide the successor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will be from Maharashtra. That's why Modi was called to Nagpur to discuss it in a close door meeting," Sanjay Raut added.

Fadnavis clears air on PM's retirement buzz

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated, "I have said that it is not the right time to think of a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because, in 2029, Modi will be prime minister again".

Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at the India Global Forum in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis had last week also rejected Sanjay Raut's claim, saying, "In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it”.

Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi had said he was unaware of any talk of (PM’s) replacement.

PM Modi, who is in his third term as PM, turns 75 in September this year and murmurs over his so-called “retirement plans” have started due to BJP's "no ticket after 75" rule, a policy introduced by the party in 2020 which states that individuals above the age of 75 will not be given a party ticket to contest elections for legislative bodies, including the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.