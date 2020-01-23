e-paper
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Devendra Fadnavis remembers 'encouraging, energetic' Bal Thackeray on 94th birth anniversary

Devendra Fadnavis remembers ‘encouraging, energetic’ Bal Thackeray on 94th birth anniversary

Bal Thackeray died on November 12, 2012, after a cardiac arrest. His annual address at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park was immensely popular among his followers.

india Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:14 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at the 41st anniversary of his magazine 'Marmik’ in Mumbai.
Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at the 41st anniversary of his magazine 'Marmik’ in Mumbai.(Girish Srivastava/HT file photo)
         

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, “Strict but loving, encouraging and energetic, Hindu hriday samrat and Shiv Sena Pramukh. The thoughts of Shiv Sena chief Vandana Balasaheb Thackeray will always guide us.”

Thackeray died on November 12, 2012, after a cardiac arrest. His annual address at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park was immensely popular among his followers.

Last year, a biopic titled ‘Thackeray’, starring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released on January 25, 2019.

