Devendra Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi's assembly polls claim: ‘Maharashtra won’t forgive you'

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has hit out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader alleging that about 70 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra between the Lok Sabha and state elections. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

“Introspect instead of insulting Maharashtra ! You have insulted the people of Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Veer Savarkar. You have questioned the democratic mandate given by the people of Maharashtra to the NDA just because your party was vanquished,” Fadnavis said on social platform X on Monday.

“Instead of introspection, you are indulging in slander. The people of Maharashtra won’t forgive you for this. Apologise Mr. Rahul Gandhi !” the chief minister added.

Rahul Gandhi questions Maharashtra polls



Speaking to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi questioned the integrity of the Maharashtra elections held last November, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance stormed to power.

“Now, I want to bring to the notice of this House some data about Maharashtra polls. Between the Lok Sabha polls, which the INDIA bloc won, and the assembly elections, the number equivalent to the population of Himachal was added to the voting rolls of Maharashtra,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

"I am not making an allegation, I am only saying that there is something problematic that the population equivalent to that of Himachal was added in Maharashtra through magic after the Lok Sabha polls," Gandhi said.

"We have requested the Election commission repeatedly that we are not making an allegation, 'give us the Lok Sabha voters' list and that of the Vidhan Sabha...we are saying to the EC that 'please give us names and addresses of voters of all booths from the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections', so we can calculate who these voters are," Gandhi said.

