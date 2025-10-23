Devendra Fadnavis's ‘CM till 2029’ assertion an indirect message to Eknath Shinde: Congress

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sent out an indirect message to his deputy Eknath Shinde by asserting that he would occupy the top post till 2029, claimed state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Thursday. After breaking away from the undivided Sena in 2022, Shinde had become the CM until last year’s assembly polls, with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. (ANI file)

Responding to a question about his role in national politics, Fadnavis had told reporters on Wednesday that “Delhi is still far away” and that he would continue as Maharashtra CM till 2029.

“It is an indirect message to those eyeing the CM's post. He cannot directly speak to Shinde Saheb, so he is attempting to communicate indirectly, also signalling to those in his party who closely watch developments,” Sawant told PTI Videos.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state has the BJP, Shinde’s Shiv Sena and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as partners. After breaking away from the undivided Sena in 2022, Shinde had become the CM until last year’s assembly polls, with Fadnavis as his deputy.

Fadnavis on Wednesday had made it clear that there will be no change in the present ruling dispensation. “There will be no new partners or swapping of partners,” he had added.

His assertion is also a message to the BJP central leadership that he does not want to leave his post over the “apprehension that, as seen in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, someone else could replace him”, said the Congress leader.

Sawant claimed that efforts are being made to dislodge Fadnavis from the CM’s post. “They are frequently visiting Delhi and being entertained there. This adds to the fear. So, Fadnavis is trying to assert that he won’t step down,” said the Congress leader.

Asked about Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s announcement that they would go solo in the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, Sawant said all election-related decisions in the Congress will be taken by the party high command in consultation with local leaders. The Congress aims to secure the mayor’s post in Mumbai, he said.

The Congress is a part of the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).