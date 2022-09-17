‘Devote time for legal aid services’: CJI Lalit to young law graduates

Stressing that the legal aid work in the country is neglected, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday said young law graduates should devote as much time and energy as possible to providing legal aid services.

Speaking at the 9th convocation ceremony of National Law University, Odisha, at Cuttack on Saturday, the CJI said that he had been associated with legal aid work from the past year-and-a-half and that work across the country in this field is a “bit neglected”.

“You are the young torch-bearers now. Think of legal aid to a certain extent. Devote your time, energy to the extent possible to legal aid work and it will again bring you back to that level of compassion. That compassion will drive you in the right direction. Legal aid services will also instil a sense of compassion,” said justice Lalit, who also heads the National Legal Services Authority.

The CJI also urged young law graduates to pursue judicial services in fields other than conventional options such as corporate law or litigation.

The legal profession has been among the front runners when it comes to keeping civil rights intact, he said, adding that the history of every society shows that legal minds have been the beacons and pathbreakers when it comes to raising a voice against injustice.

Speaking at the same event, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who attended the convocation as a guest of honour, said society can survive and be stable as long as the law encouraged inclusion and plurality.

“There is a great danger of our age — the danger of our wanting to associate with like-minded people. I would implore all of you to associate with, of course, like-minded people, but also people who are not as like minded. Because you will learn a great deal from people who think differently, who dress differently, who eat differently, who believe differently or who don’t believe in you at all. So please, do remember to associate with others who are not necessarily of the same genre as you are,” he said.

Later, CJI Lalit inaugurated paperless courts in 30 districts of Odisha at a special function. Under the new system, touch-enabled laptops will be provided to judicial officers for the paperless courts.