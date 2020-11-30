e-paper
Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti

People along with their families offered prayers and lightened candles in the temple premises on the occassion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:43 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Amritsar
Devotees gathered in large numbers at Golden Temple on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar, Punjab.
Devotees gathered in large numbers at Golden Temple on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar, Punjab.
         

With Covid-19 protocols in place, devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday.

People along with their families offered prayers and lightened candles in the temple premises. Golden Temple has been illuminated with elaborate lights.

“I along with my family, have come here all the way from Guwahati to offer prayers on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. We felt so good,” said Sanjay Kumar, a devotee.

“A large number of devotees have come here to offers from far away places,” said another devotee, Umarjeet Singh.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and wished citizens on his birth anniversary.Taking to Twitter, the President said that Guru Nanak Dev showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity, and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty, and self-respect.

 

The Prime Minister prayed that the Sikh Guru’s thoughts keep motivating people to serve society and ensure a better planet.

 

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.

