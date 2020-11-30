e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Devotees witness ‘Chokkapanai’ lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple on Karthigai Deepam festival

Devotees witness ‘Chokkapanai’ lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple on Karthigai Deepam festival

Karthigai Deepam is celebrated on the Pournami (Purnima) Tithi of the Tamil month of Karthigai. Like Diwali, it is a festival of lights.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Rameswaram
Devotees witnessed ‘Chokkapanai’ (Palm Tree) lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival which is celebrated on the Pournami (Purnima) Tithi of the Tamil month of Karthigai.
Devotees witnessed ‘Chokkapanai’ (Palm Tree) lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival which is celebrated on the Pournami (Purnima) Tithi of the Tamil month of Karthigai. (Image via Twitter)
         

Devotees witnessed ‘Chokkapanai’ (Palm Tree) lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival on Monday.

Karthigai Deepam is celebrated on the Pournami (Purnima) Tithi of the Tamil month of Karthigai. Like Diwali, it is a festival of lights. On this day, lamps are lit with oil as a symbol of holiness in Indian culture and every household gets decorated with flowers and beautifies.

The Chokappanai burning festival is celebrated at the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple every year on the Karthika Deepam Day to commemorate the event of Puranas.

In that sense, two shrines, the Ramaswamy Shrine and the Parivarthani Ambal Shrine were previously covered with palm trees and palm leaves.

Later the palm trees were burnt in the presence of a large number of devotees, who prayed to Lord Shiva while the burning of the Chokappanai known as the Paradise of Heaven.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In