DGCA greenlights Chardham helicopter service resumption three months after fatal Kedarnath crash

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval to restart the helicopter operations for the Chardham Yatra, three months after they were suspended following a fatal crash that killed 7. The DGCA also briefed all participating Helicopter operators and pilots on a circular regarding the challenges involved and the additional safety measures(Representative)

According to a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) that came out on Thursday, the helicopter services for the Chardham yatra began with effect from September 16 after the monsoon break.

“The DGCA also carried out a comprehensive inspection/audit of all Helipads, helicopters, Operators preparedness and support facilities by the DGCA team from 13-16 September 2025. Post that the approval for recommencement of helicopter operations has been granted to UCADA and Helicopter Operators,” the PIB release stated.

The DGCA also briefed all participating Helicopter operators and pilots on a circular regarding the challenges involved and the additional safety measures adopted for the helicopter pilgrimage operations.

The Chardham Yatra by helicopters is a charter service that runs from Dehradun (Sahstradhara) to Yamunotri, Gangotri Kedarnath and Badrinath. The service also has a second component of shuttle services to Kedarnath helipad from Guptkashi, Phata and Sitapur.

PIB revealed that the shuttle service will be undertaken by a total of six helicopter operators, while the charter service will fall under seven operators or consortiums.

Why was the Chardham helicopter yatra suspended?

The Chardham helicopter yatra services were halted after a helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath crashed on June 15, killing all seven people aboard.

A Bell 407 helicopter operated by private firm Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd took off from a helipad in Kedarnath at around 5:20 AM on June 15. It was headed towards Guptkashi for a 10-minute journey when it crashed near Gaurikund, the starting point for the arduous 16-km trek to the Kedarnath shrine.

The crash was the fifth incident involving choppers deployed on the Char Dham route in six weeks: three emergency landings and another crash killed six more people during this period.

After the June 15 crash, the state government suspended Aryan Aviation's operations and ordered aviation companies to halt helicopter operations in the region “as a safety precaution.”