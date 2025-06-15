Aryan Aviation operations, license of 2 pilots suspended after fatal Kedarnath helicopter crash

Operations of Aryan Aviation for the Char Dham Yatra have been suspended with immediate effect, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday after a helicopter of the company crashed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, killing all seven people onboard. NDRF and SDRF personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 15(@uksdrf)

The aviation ministry said the helicopter was reportedly airborne despite poor weather conditions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation reiterated that aviation safety “is non-negotiable and that no operator should undertake flights in violation of weather-related and other protocols”.

“Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” the statement read.

Ministry of Civil Aviation said that two helicopters belonging to M/s TransBharat Aviation—VT-TBC (PIC: Capt. Yogesh Grewal, CPL(H)-1453) and VT-TBF (PIC: Capt. Jitender Harjai, CPL(H)-1046)—"were found to have been airborne under similar unsuitable weather conditions".

Citing the above, the ministry said licenses of both pilots have been suspended for six months.

Aryan Aviation’s Bell 407 helicopter (Reg. VT-BKA), operating the sector "Shri Kedarnath Ji – Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi, crashed in a forest area in Rudraprayag on Sunday. There were five passengers, one infant, and one crew member on board, all of them died in the helicopter crash.

“The helicopter took off from Guptkashi at 05:10 Hrs and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad at 05:18 Hrs. It departed again at 05:19 Hrs for Guptkashi and is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 05:30–05:45 Hrs,” the statement read.

The ministry also added that all charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region have been suspended for June 15 and June 1 as a safety precaution.

