DGCA imposes 10 lakh fine on Air India for not obeying rules

India’s civil aviation regulator- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)- has imposed a fine of ₹10lakh on Air India for not complying to the regulator’s rules. DGCA observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) (File Photo)

Air India did not comment on the matter immediately.

This is the second time that the DGCA has imposed a fine of 10lakhs on the airline.

The aviation regulator on Wednesday said that it had carried out inspections of the air operators at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore airports in May and September this year to ascertain the discharge of their obligations related to facilities and compensations provided to the passengers as per provisions laid down in DGCA regulations.

“During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements),” the DGCA states.

Due to this, the regulator said, a show cause notice was issued to Air India on November 3 seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations.

“Based on the reply submitted by Air India, the DGCA found that Air India has not complied with the provisions of the CAR, inter-alia, not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, non-training of some of their ground personnel as per the stipulations laid down in the CAR and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were made to travel on unserviceable seats,” the DGCA stated.

It had conducted a similar inspection at major airports last year as well and on grounds of similar non-compliance by Air India with the provisions of CAR on denied boarding of passengers, a penalty of ₹10 lakh was imposed on Air India for the violations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling. ...view detail