DGCA issues strict powered hang glider rules days after Hamas aerial attack on Israel

Days after Hamas terrorists entered Israel flying on motorised hang gliders and unleashed indiscriminate bloodbath, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, has implemented new rules and regulations regarding operations and security of powered hang gliders. Per the revised rules, no person can fly a powered hang glider without being permitted by an examiner or instructor who had been approved by the aviation regular. A screen grab of video showing Hamas terrorists on a hang glider. (File)

DGCA also described the eligibility for becoming an examiner or instructor. It said he/she shall be a person with 50 flying hours on a powered hang glider and 10 hours on dual machines. After being approved by the regulator, such a person can authorise people to fly motorized hang gliders.

DGCA laid down the criteria for being eligible to pilot such a craft. It said no person shall fly a powered hang glider unless the person holds a Commercial Pilot License with 25 hours flying time on a powered hand glider. A person with 50 hours of flying experience and holding prior authorisation will also be eligible to fly the craft, ANI reported.

The updated rules further read that powered hang gliders can't be sold or disposed of to any person or firm without producing a certificate issued by DGCA. The regulator will grant the certificate after checking the background of the buyer from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The rules further say that any person or firm willing to acquire or manufacture powered hang gliders will be required to secure security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs through DGCA. They will have to later comply by the security requirements spelled out by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The owner or operator shall not lease or rent or lend the Powered Hang Glider to anyone. No Powered Hang Glider shall carry any remote sensing appurtenances / weapon / photography/ video recording equipment without the express permission of MHA except that equipment required for the safe operation of the aircraft or specified in CAR," it said, per ANI.

The security measures approved by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security will have to be complied with at the place of parking. Such measures will also be implemented at the place of operations before each flight.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks across the world, Hamas killed over 1400 people, including women and children after it stormed the country on October 7. The terrorists had entered the country from Gaza using trucks, hang gliders and boats.

2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded in retaliatory strikes by Israel.

With inputs from ANI